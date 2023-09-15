AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Right now, 13,000 union workers are on strike, at odds with Detroit’s “Big Three” automakers.

Only one plant in Ohio, located in Toledo, has been asked to join the picket lines for now.

Bill Samples, the president of the union for Ford’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, emphasized the phrase “for now.”

“I’m just saying that the members of Local 2000 are ready to go when called upon and whenever that time may be. … We will be ready to go.”

Samples’ union represents 1,800 employees at the Avon Lake-based plant. At the moment, they are conducting business as usual.

“Currently, the only impact we are facing right now is that we are not out on the front lines with our brothers and sisters striking,” Samples said.

However, that could change at a moment’s notice.

If it does, Avon Lake Mayor Greg Zilka said his town, Sheffield and Sheffield Lake will all suffer economically.

“This is an important part of our economic plan and our ability to provide services for the community,” said Zilka.

Zilka explained that the total impact felt will depend on the length of a potential strike at the Ford plant.

His community makes a lot of money when these workers need a place to eat or get gas.

Plus, most of the workers pay their income taxes in Avon Lake.

In total, the city receives about $2 million each year from that alone.

“They are the largest income taxpayer that we have,” Zilka added.

At this moment, both Mayor Zilka and Samples are on standby.

“That’s the thing about this: The company is going to have to be on their toes and they don’t know who’s next,” said Samples.

They said, “hope is not a strategy.”

For now, that’s all Mayor Zilka and Samples can do.