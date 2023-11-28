***Related video above: St. Edward celebrates state champion Eagles in 2022.***

MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) – Three Northeast Ohio high school football teams are being recognized among USA Today’s Super 25 ranking.

According to USA Today, the ranking is decided based on schedule strengths, prospects and other team statistics.

In Tuesday’s ranking, the 15-0 Washington Tigers of Massillon landed the no. 11 spot, while 13-1 Archbishop Hoban of Akron rounded out the list as no. 25. The teams face off against each other in a matchup this Thursday.

Also in the ranking is the 14-1 St. Edward Eagles, who claimed the state championship last year after defeating Springfield 28-14. The Eagles ranked no. 15 and once against face off against Springfield this Friday.

Bishop Gorman from Las Vegas holds the no. 1 spot on this week’s ranking.

