Local florist leaves flowers at Cleveland sign for people to take to ‘help brighten their day’

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- If you stopped by the Cleveland sign at Edgewater Park on Friday, you may have noticed a beautiful arrangement of flowers.

Kennedy Fay said she noticed the display while she was out walking and decided to take a picture. She said a man came up to her and told her they were put there for people to take home to help brighten their day during this difficult time.

The man said all the flowers were donated by Andrew Thomas Design out of Wooster.

Have you seen any acts of kindness in your community? Let us know by emailing tips@fox8.com.

