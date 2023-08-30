AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A group of 13 firefighters from Akron, Cuyahoga Falls and Green are headed south to assist Louisiana firefighters as wildfires rage in the state.

The firefighters left early Wednesday morning, bound for Leesville, Louisiana. They’re expected to arrive at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, to man Leesville fire stations while their crews are fighting wildfires across the state.

“I’m incredibly proud of these firefighters and officers who have volunteered to help their colleagues in Louisiana,” Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko is quoted in the release. “The call to public service runs deep in each and every member of this crew and I wish them luck as they travel to replace crews in Leesville. We send our thoughts and prayers to the residents of Louisiana as they continue to feel the impact of these wildfires.”

The response is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a standing mutual aid agreement that allows for the sharing of manpower and resources between all states during disasters.

(Akron Fire Department)

The combined crew includes:

Akron Fire Department

District Chief Frank Poletta

Lt. Jamie Dixon

Firefighter Joe Bryant

Firefighter Matt Uhl

Firefighter Justin Tony

Green Fire Department

Battalion Chief Jason Marzilli

Fire medic Dave Montgomery

Fire medic Matt White

Fire medic Vincent Deluca

Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department

Lt. Konrad Lenk

Firefighter Richard Patterson

Firefighter Addison Marable

Firefighter Trenton Donald

There have been more than 600 wildfires in Louisiana so far this month, caused by “extreme drought and record-breaking heat,” reads the release. More than 400 are still burning, according to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Tiger Island Fire, currently the largest, was first reported on Aug. 22 and has since grown to more than 33,000 acres.