CALCUTTA, Ohio (WKBN)- The Calcutta Volunteer Fire Department is known to travel to help beyond the Valley in times of need.

From the catastrophic floods in Kentucky to the damage in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida, firefighters have helped where they could.

Lieutenant Randy Schneider has been leading the charge of these volunteer efforts.

Volunteers with the Calcutta Fire Department are preparing to head south after Hurricane Ian makes its way across the Florida gulf coast.

Randy said that helping out is something they love doing, and they want to take care of those who are going through some of the worst times of their lives.

“It’s like, you know, you got to help your fellow man and you see him in need. You see natural disasters on top of dealing with like the life stressors of inflation and things like that, you know, that what you’re going through personally is like, imagine what you’re going through personally and adding on the natural disasters that took out your whole area into your daily problems,” said Schneider.

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen in the Gulf, and that means they are getting ready for another trip soon. Randy said after Tuesday, they will have a better idea of how to plan.

“It’s just kind of a guessing game at this point, ’til after today. Tomorrow, we’ll kind of know more where we’re heading. I definitely know the Western Florida area, and we’re just kind of waiting to see what happens there with this storm, with the wind in the Caribbean,” said Schneider.

Ian is scheduled to make landfall on the gulf coast of Florida in the next couple of days. Randy said volunteering is a way they are able to help those who are having a worse day than them.

The volunteer fire department is accepting monetary donations. They also say you can do your part by donating to relief organizations like the Red Cross and others.