OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – He has fought fires and protected the public for over two decades. Now, a local firefighter is fighting for his life after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

It’s been almost two weeks since 44-year-old Ghadi Cole, of Macedonia, was struck by a suspected drunk driver in Oakwood Village.

“He can’t eat so they had to insert a feeding tube. It’s hard to watch and see how much pain he is in,” said Claudette Cole, his mother.

Police body cam video captured the moments shortly after Cole was hit by an SUV while riding his motorcycle back on May 12.

“It’s sad. He’s so full of life, the life of all his firefighter friends. The leader of the pack,” said Claudette.

Claudette said Cole is a proud father and a captain with the Cleveland Division of Fire, as well as an Oakwood firefighter. He remains in the ICU at MetroHealth Medical Center.

“He can’t move his legs, he can’t move from his chest down. It’s frightening,” said Claudette.

Police say the driver of the SUV that hit Ghadi had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit. Ali Akram, 52, of Warrensville Heights, is facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.

Meanwhile, Cole’s fellow firefighters have started a GoFundMe account to financially help his family.