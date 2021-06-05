Local fire department issues warning to pet owners as temps near 90 degrees

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — As temperatures near 90 degrees this weekend, the Streetsboro Fire Department has issued a reminder to pet owners — don’t leave your pet in a hot car!

The department shared a Facebook post on Saturday that included a graphic reading “Friends don’t make friends wait in hot cars.” It featured a sketch of a dog left inside a very warm vehicle.

According to our FOX 8 meteorology team, as of 5:30 p.m., Saturday saw a high of 87 degrees.

Sunday is expected to reach 90 degrees in some Northeast Ohio communities.

According to an online press release from the American Veterinary Medical Association, that means your car could reach temperatures nearly 40 degrees hotter. The release reads in part:

“The temperature inside your vehicle can rise almost 20º F in just 10 minutes, and almost 30º F in 20 minutes. The longer you wait, the higher it goes. At one hour, your vehicle’s inside temperature can be more than 40 degrees higher than the outside temperature. Even on a 70-degree day, that’s 110 degrees inside your vehicle!” American Veterinary Medical Association

Additionally, the AVMA reports that leaving your car windows cracked has very little impact on the temperature rise within the car.

The release states that hundreds of pets die from heat exhaustion each year because they are left inside vehicles.

The AVMA, along with Streetsboro fire, encourages pet owners to take their animals inside or leave them at home whenever possible.