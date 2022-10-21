combustion fumes coming out of car exhaust pipe as concept of damage in the climate change and global warming

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Uniontown Fire Department on Friday issued a warning about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning in homes, calling it the silent killer.

The CDC blames the tasteless, odorless gas for 500 deaths per year in the United States.

One person is dead in Akron following a carbon monoxide detection at an apartment complex late Thursday evening, according to the Summit County medical examiner’s office.

As the cold season is here to stay for months on end, residents will inevitably look for ways to warm up by cranking the heat from their furnaces, stoves and fireplaces – which the CDC says are among the leading causes of CO poisoning in homes.

With that, the fire department posted CO safety reminders to keep in mind:

Install a carbon monoxide detector on every level of your home, especially where you sleep

Have your furnace, water heater and any other gas or other fuel-burning appliances serviced by a qualified technician every year

Have your chimney cleaned every year

Make sure your fireplace damper is open before lighting a fire

Never use a gas oven for heating your home

Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage, or less than 20 feet from any window, door or vent; fatal levels of carbon monoxide can be produced in just minutes, even if doors and windows are open

Never run a car in a garage that is attached to a house, even with the garage door open

Common symptoms of CO poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the CDC says.

We’re just weeks away from turning back our clocks one hour. That’s your cue to change the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors.