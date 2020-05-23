Local fire department issues grilling tips to encourage Memorial Day cookout safety

BATH, Ohio (WJW) — The Bath Township Fire Department is reminded Northeast Ohioans to practice fire safety during their Memorial Day Weekend cookouts.

The department has issued the following tips to keep you safe while grilling:

Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least 10 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.

Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

Open your gas grill before lighting.

Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.

Place coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.

Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit or patio torches. Don’t walk away from them when they are lit.

Local authorities are also reminding residents that gatherings are still limited to 10 people in order to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police recognize more people will want to go outside with warmer weather and Memorial Day weekend. However, Northeast Ohioans still need to abide by Governor Mike DeWine’s guidelines.

The Ohio investigative team will be enforcing the policies regarding mass gatherings and social distancing violations. Cleveland police said they will assist as necessary.

Several bars and restaurants have also been preparing for the holiday weekend while keeping COVID-19 concerns in mind.

These businesses will be following new rules set by the governor. Patrons can expect to say less seating, personal protective equipment on employees, distances of at least 6-feet, and the removal of table games and shared table items.

Some restaurants have even issued policies changing how they serve customers.

