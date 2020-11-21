Local family surprises Korean War vet with car parade for his 90th birthday

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Family and friends of William Barnhouse are making sure his 90th birthday is extra special this year.
The original celebration had to be postponed due to the pandemic. So instead, they organized a surprise car parade for the Korean war veteran.
The vehicles were scheduled to hit the road around 2 p.m. and then drive by his house.
