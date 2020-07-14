Local family hosts yard sale to benefit Ashland police and deputies

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – With the national dialogue strongly condemning police officers’ misuse of force, a family hopes to show support for local officers by holding a yard sale for their benefit.

Tammy Mitchell of Ashland said she was brainstorming ways to show their support with her seven grandkids when they collectively decided what they would do.

“We know we have good and bad [officers] out there, but the ones locally they really do care and they treat us like one of them,” said Mitchell.

She hopes to fill the front yard and around the house with items to sell that include clothes, furniture, toys and more.

Her grandchildren are offering toys, dolls and bracelets, and they enjoy knowing the sale is for a good cause.

“I would love to help the police officers out because they do so much stuff for us,” said 11-year-old Avery Morgan.

In addition to the items for sale, Mitchell said local businesses have generously donated gift cards and she intends to have a donation jar for anyone who just wants to contribute.

“It don’t matter how they use it, but I would like to see them also maybe have a dinner out of it for the officers and then do whatever they want with the rest of the money,” said Mitchell.

All of the money raised will be divided between the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department.

“We have always had a great relationship with this community, but you know in these troubled times, officers can’t help but see the news,” said Ashland Police Chief David Marcelli. “And it can be a bit demoralizing, but with every card, every letter, every gift that comes into this building I see them being uplifted.

“Really, it’s the sentiment that’s more important. That has more value than if they raised a million dollars,” he added.

The yard sale is planned to start Saturday at 9 a.m. at 275 Ashland Avenue.

