Local families, Gov. DeWine aim to save lives with teen driver safety program

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) -- Governor Mike Dewine sat down with local families who have lost teens in driving accidents in Medina County Thursday night.

The roundtable discussion was sponsored by the Take Control Teen Driving Program, which is designed to teach teens how to drive in severe weather and other emergency situations.

“Any tools we can give these kids, whether it’s advanced drivers training, diversion training, it’s our goal,” said Laura DePiero of Medina.

Chris and Laura DePiero lost their daughter, Erin, and son, Andrew, in a crash involving another teenage driver back in April 2010.

Through their sorrow, the DePieros created a foundation that has supported the Take Control program, which is taught once a month.

“These teens learn that training from police officers, one on one, instead of sitting in a classroom,” said Chris.

Their pain was echoed by other families in attendance and even the Governor himself.

“My wife and I lost our third child Becky. She was killed in an automobile accident in 1993. She was 22,” said DeWine.

The program is making an impact in Medina County and the Governor said it would make sense in other communities.

“There is no substitute for being taught by a professional and feeling that car, those brakes, that feeling and learning from that experience,” said DeWine.

The program is free and open to any teenage driver in Ohio.

Click here for more on the Take Control Teen Driving Program.