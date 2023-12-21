CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A Burton man who worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation gave preferential treatment to a state contractor he oversaw — a company he had also used to landscape his home, an Ohio Inspector General investigation found.

A Geauga County grand jury in August indicted Nicolas T. Bycoskie, 27, on a felony count of bribery and a misdemeanor count of conflict of interest, court records show.

Bycoskie, who was an ODOT District 12 transportation engineer, used Lakeland Electric Company “to grade and landscape the lawn at his newly built residence,” according to a Thursday news release from the Inspector General’s office.

At that time in September 2021, the company had been contracted to perform lighting work for the state transportation department. ODOT paid the company more than $1.4 million for the work, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

The report indicates Bycoskie, after surveying Lakeland’s ODOT project site, paid a Lakeland employee $3,500 in cash to do lawn work at his personal home. Bycoskie also used his state-issued cell phone to arrange deliveries of heavy equipment believed to have been rented by the company, according to the report.

A supervisor told investigators that during the state lighting project, “it seemed Bycoskie was showing favoritism” toward Lakeland. Supervisors noted Bycoskie didn’t notice or otherwise ignored concerns about the quality of the company’s work.

The project entailed upgrades to overhead lighting at five locations along Interstates 480 and 90 in Cuyahoga County, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

Supervisors told investigators Lakeland failed to test existing wiring at one site, causing a circuit on the Interstate 480 overpass beneath state Route 237 to fail.

ODOT workers also had concerns about poles Lakeland installed on I-480’s center wall, from Broadway Avenue to the Camden overpass, which used broken fuse connectors that were taped together, fusing the hot and neutral connections, which was “hazardous.” They also used overrated fuses, according to the report.

Though the project contract also called for repairs of lighting poles along Interstate 90, Lakeland didn’t complete them in 21 days, as ordered.

Supervisors also couldn’t find evidence of a required inspection of the project work by Bycoskie and the company.

Supervisors later told ODOT’s district headquarters in Garfield Heights about the possible ethics violation. Investigators believed Bycoskie may have had a “quid pro quo arrangement” with the company, but were unable to prove it.

Bycoskie initially said he felt he acted appropriately, since he paid “a fair wage” to the worker and not the company. But he later admitted to investigators it was a conflict of interest, according to the report. He had also been warned before about hiring ODOT contractors for doing personal work.

Bycoskie formally resigned from ODOT in January 2022, just months after the OIG’s investigation began. His wage was $30.20 per hour, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

He began working at ODOT as an intern in 2017, was hired on full-time in 2019, and promoted in 2020, according to the investigative report. By the time of the OIG’s investigation, he had overseen six projects ranging from tree maintenance to bridge work, according to the report.

He’s due for trial in the bribery case in February.