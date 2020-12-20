LIVE: Local entrepreneurs take part in The Real Black Friday ‘2 Days of Christmas Blessings’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Entrepreneurs from around the area are teaming up for The Real Black Friday “2 Days of Christmas Blessings” which benefits families in need.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday with a car giveaway at Infiniti of Beachwood. Later in the day, random shoppers had their groceries paid for at Dave’s Super Market and a group of children who have been victims of violence were treated to a shopping spree at Target.

On Sunday, a holiday meal giveaway will take place at the Infiniti of Beachwood. Children will then be surprised with a special dinner and toy giveaway at Corner 65.

“It is times like these that we must come together and unite in our community to help those in need, it could very easily be one of us in a blink of an eye. This pandemic has put so many people in our community in a position of need, uncertainty, and depression. So are hopes are we will lift someone’s spirit during these 2 days of blessings,” said organizer LaRese Purnell.

