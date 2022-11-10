CLEVELAND (WJW) – Local entrepreneur and philanthropist Matt Kaulig is now inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland Magazine and Community Leader event was held at The Union Club Thursday night.

Kaulig is the executive chairman and owner of Kaulig Companies.

Other inductees include Lee Fisher, dean of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University, and Deborah Reed, managing partner of Thompson Hine LLP.

Several Northeast Ohioans were also honored with Community Leader of the Year awards, including Michelle Carandang, Kurt Russell, Ron Soeder, Ramonita Vargas and Sean Watterson.