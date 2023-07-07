(Above video is a recent story about Parma first responders saving a family’s pet)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — City Dogs Cleveland says its kennel has been overwhelmed by an influx of dogs since the July 4 weekend.

Kennel workers say they’ve taken in more than 55 dogs since Friday and more dogs continue to arrive each day.

Officials for the City of Cleveland’s kennel are pleading for residents to reclaim their lost pets or adopt a new best friend.

Those who have lost their dog recently can call 216-664-3069 to report their dog missing.

If anyone is interested in adopting a new dog, they can view adoptable dogs on City Dogs Cleveland website and make an appointment to meet any they feel could be a good match.

Adoptable dogs have a $61 adoption fee which includes a microchip, county license, basic vaccinations and spay or neuter surgery.

An adoption special will run July 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring $21 adoptions on all dogs.

City Dogs Cleveland is also looking for foster homes to help free up kennel space so there’s room for new intakes. In most cases, medical fees and supplies are covered.

Anyone interested in fostering can find more information online about how it works or call the hotline at 216-664-3476 to make an appointment.