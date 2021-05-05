Local doctors issue warning as shocking number of Americans skip second COVID shot

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Recent data from the CDC shows close to eight percent of Americans who got a first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines missed their second doses.

That is not the case in Lorain County, where health commissioner Dave Covell says the vaccination rate is currently higher than the state’s.

“We have a three to five percent no-show rate. And if you take out the kids who are 16 and under, we have about 54-percent of our population that have at least gotten the first dose,” said Covell.

Summit County is seeing less than five percent of people skip their second dose.

“We’ve done about 60,000 vaccines. We had about 2,000 that have not gotten the second dose,” said Donna Skoda, health commissioner.

Local hospitals are reporting similar numbers. The Cleveland Clinic says less than four percent of patients have not returned for a second dose.

MetroHealth Systems reports some of the return rates at their clinics have been up to 98-percent.

“We were surprised and pleased. I think part of this is that the folks who are showing up for their second dose now were part of the original vaccination push and were really motivated to get their first dose,” said Dr. Brook Watters, with MetroHealth.

So, what happens if you don’t get the second shot?

“We’ve seen partially vaccinated patients get COVID-19. And in some cases, they’ve had to be hospitalized,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, with University Hospitals.

UH is seeing a no-show rate of about 1.8 percent.

“Those vaccines are designed for two doses to increase that efficacy rate. That is the big risk,” said Strosaker.

Strosaker adds that those who do not complete the series are working against herd immunity.