Local dispatcher credited for helping man deliver his wife’s baby during snowstorm

*Watch our report above on another local dispatcher helping a mother to give birth*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dispatcher with Chagrin Valley Dispatch is being credited for helping a couple deliver their baby girl during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

According to the agency’s Facebook post, Christine Mazzeo took the call around 3:30 p.m. from a man who told her his wife was in active labor.

After assessing the situation, she realized they didn’t have much time and spent the next eight minutes talking him through the delivery until EMS arrived.

“At one point during the call there was some question on if the baby was breathing or not, but after some drying off and warming up with a towel, the little baby girl perked up and let us hear some newborn baby cries!”

The dispatcher was awarded with the Chagrin Valley Dispatch “Stork Pin” which is given to those who successfully aid in the delivery of a baby. This is only the third pin to be handed out.

Another dispatcher from Heights Hillcrest Communications Center was also recognized this week for helping a woman give birth to her baby boy.

