CLEVELAND (WJW) – Last week, the White House unveiled its 2023 holiday decorations with the help of a local designer. Thursday, that local designer stopped at Fox 8 News!

Designer Jill Pangas just got back from our nation’s capital, where she helped First Lady Jill Biden bring the spirit of Christmas to the White House.

Pangas joined the Fox 8 News morning for the second year in a row to talk all about her experience.

The 2022 Christmas season was the first year Pangas got the honor to help decorate.

According to Pangas, this year’s decorating theme was Magical Wonder and Joy. She said the First Lady wanted the designers to visualize what children think of during Christmas time.















Local designer talks all about decorating White House for the holidays (Credit: Jill Pangas)

“So as you’re walking through the white house as an adult, you will start to feel like a kid again,” Pangas said. “A lot of magical things. (Like) life-sized gum drops hanging from the ceilings”

Pangas was at the White House for a week working with her team “Dasher” to decorate five different rooms.

Pangas teared up when talking about how excited she was to be the one chosen to decorate the staircase.

“No one is allowed up there, but myself. And I had an assistant with me,” Pangas said.

Locally, pangas is an interior and exterior designer and party planner. She even designed a line of Christmas poppers that include both a traditional and wellness version.

To learn more about Jill Pangas and to see her designs, click here.