Local deputy helps save driver’s life after multi-vehicle crash in Lake County

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A local deputy likely saved the life of a driver after a bad crash

in Lake County last week.

Body cameras were rolling as the Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multiple vehicle crash on North Ridge Road in Perry Township Tuesday night.

According to Sheriff Frank Leonbrugno, the driver suffered some type of medical issue and drove right into oncoming lanes.

“He collided with a number of vehicles and then he came to a stop right after just missing a telephone pole,” said Leonbruno.

Deputy Shane Hopp’s body camera showed deputies approach the vehicle.

“Hopp takes out a knife and cuts out the side air bag. He sees the the person isn’t breathing inside,” said Leonbruno.

The video shows Hopp cut the seatbelt and quickly pull the man out. He immediately begins chest compressions until rescue units arrive.

The man was taken to the hospital in Cleveland where he was treated and released.

The sheriff said he now faces charges of OVI and failure to control.

Leonbruno said Hopp has been with the Sheriff’s Office for about five years.

“I’m so impressed with not only him, but the other deputies. You can see by the video they were all calm and collected. They went to work and saved this man’s life,” said Leonbruno.