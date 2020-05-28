Local dealership helps rescue kitten who got trapped behind dashboard of car

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Nissan of North Olmsted received a different kind of service request on Wednesday when a customer showed up to the shop with a kitten stuck inside her vehicle.

It was a stray kitten that she had rescued moments before near a highway.

“We drove to the animal shelter and in the meantime the cat had crawled up into the steering wheel column and dash board,” said Therese Kish, the original cat rescuer.

This is the second time something like this has happened in the last six months at the dealership, but this one took a little more work.

“It probably took close to probably 45 minutes to an hour and what they wanted to do was not injure the cat so they were trying to be very, very careful,” said Mike D’Amato, who owns Nissan of North Olmsted and I-90 Nissan.

Technicians had to remove the dash panel in the car to get to where the kitten was hiding out, and after some tense moments it was finally free.

“We are saving animals one at a time brother, that’s what we do,” said D’Amato.

The kitten has since found a loving home with one of the associates at Nissan of North Olmsted.

