BUFFALO, Ohio (WJW) — Two Northeast Ohio therapy dogs and their certified counselors spent the weekend in New York helping in the the wake of the worst mass shooting in Buffalo‘s history.

The team includes a 2-year-old border collie named Murphy, who (as seen in the video above) comforted a little boy who was about to go into the grocery store with his grandmother when the shooting began.

Zodiac, a 1-year-old Akita, also helped police and first responders affected by the shooting.

The mission is part of the nationwide nonprofit called Crisis Response Canines.

