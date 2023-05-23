CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A local couple is hoping to find the rightful owner of what they believe is a very special piece of jewelry.

Amy Flynn says her husband spotted the “thumbprint” necklace on the floor of Golden Corral on Dressler Road in Canton on Saturday, and they believe it may be a piece of jewelry designed in memory of a loved one.

On the necklace the name “Papa” is engraved with a date.

Courtesy: Amy Flynn

Flynn owns her own set of fingerprint memorial jewelry as a way of remembering her mom. She tells FOX 8 that one time she lost an earring to the set, so she knows the heartbreak someone might feel after losing a piece of jewelry that’s so special.

The couple posted a picture of the necklace on Facebook in hopes that someone recognizes it.

In the picture, Flynn has blocked out the year of the date as a way to ensure whoever might claim the jewelry is the rightful owner.

So far, the post has been shared more than 5,000 times.

She has also contacted Golden Corral and notified managers that she has the necklace in case anyone returns to the restaurant searching for it.

If you recognize the necklace or know who it might belong to, Flynn can be reached via Facebook Messenger.