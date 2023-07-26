AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — As the high temperature is expected to top 90 degrees on Friday, the city is giving residents more time to cool off.

Four of the city’s cooling centers will have extended hours on Friday, July 28, “to ensure residents of all ages can escape the heat, even in the evening,” Mayor Dan Horrigan is quoted in a Wednesday news release.

“We also encourage all our residents to check in on their neighbors and family members who may be vulnerable to these high temperatures and take steps to keep children and pets well hydrated, rested and out of the sun.”

The following four cooling centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28:

Lawton Street Community Center

125 Lawton St.

330-375-2825

Mason Park Community Center

700 E. Exchange St.

330-375-2821

Patterson Park Community Center

800 Patterson Ave.

330-375-2819

Summit Lake Community Center

380 W. Crosier St.

330-375-2826

Summer camps at those four spots plan to continue as usual. All other community centers will be open at their normal times and can offer water.

See the full list of Akron cooling centers on the city’s recreation and parks website.