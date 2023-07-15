SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Summit County community came together Saturday for a fundraiser to help a beloved police dog named Brodie.

The K-9 needs expensive medical tests, and possibly surgery for a serious spinal disease according to Springfield Police.

“Brodie has worked countless hours protecting our township and risking his life to serve alongside his handler sergeant Brady as well as our entire department. It’s our turn to help Brodie.” police said. “We are asking for donations to help cover his medical expenses.”

Saturday afternoon officers and other volunteers so grilled hot dogs, chips and bottled water for five dollars and any extra donations people wished to add.

“The next step is an MRI and CT scan and the cost will be between $3,000 and $4,000, not including the cost of surgery,” police said.