SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The votes are in — Sandusky has been named USA Today’s “best coastal small town” in the United States.

A panel at USA Today nominated Sandusky for its 10 Best Coastal Small Towns award. After a public vote, the city topped the list, overcoming 19 other nominated towns.

Sandusky was also named the third best midwestern small town this year.

“This recognition will continue to propel Sandusky and the Shores & Islands Ohio region forward as a must-visit location for people from across the country,” said Larry Fletcher, the president of Shores & Islands Ohio.

This isn’t the first time Sandusky has been named the best coastal town. It previously won the award in 2019.

As mentioned in USA Today’s listing, Sandusky is known as a destination for amusement park enthusiasts with popular attractions like Cedar Point and Kalahari Resort.

“Sandusky is the best coastal small town because of so many of our residents believe in the vision we’ve created and because we all have worked together to make Sandusky the best,” said Sandusky City Commission President Dick Brady.