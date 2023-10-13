(WJW) – One million Palestinians have been told to evacuate Gaza and major U.S. cities are increasing security, after a former Hamas leader called for protests during a “global day of Jihad.”

Communities in Northeast Ohio are reacting with an increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods.

The Cleveland area is home to one thousand Jews, many of whom live in Beachwood and University Heights.

Both of those communities are promising to be vigilant and increase police patrols for their protection. There are no specific threats, however, there is concern the Hamas call to action might inspire violence.

In Israel, military forces continue launching air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and they have lined up along the border for a potential ground invasion.

This is retaliation against the deadly assault from Hamas terrorists last Saturday.

The blasts have leveled buildings, killing and injuring hundreds of Palestinians caught in the crossfire.

Hamas claims hostages are among the dead.

In an attempt to prevent more civilian casualties, the Israeli military told the United Nations Thursday night that more than one million people in northern Gaza should evacuate south over the next 24 hours.

The UN says moving that many people in 24 hours is impossible.

In the U.S., Americans wait to see what if any violence breaks out after that former Hamas leader’s call to action.

Beachwood and University Heights have told their communities they are on high alert just in case.