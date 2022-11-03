CLEVELAND (WJW) – A driver, whose job it is to get college students to their destinations safely, found themselves in a scary situation.

According to Case Western Reserve University, a parked ‘Safe Ride’ driver was robbed early Thursday morning. Officials say the driver was waiting for the next pick-up assignment when the crime took place.

No one else was in the vehicle and officials say no one was injured.

According to the university’s website, the Safe Ride program is an after-hours option to help transport students and staff. It runs seven days a week, between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. The vehicles are driven by Security officers and operate around campus and part of University Circle.

University police are now investigating the incident.