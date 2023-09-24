OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Oberlin is letting residents know they are investigating after multiple complaints regarding the water supply.

“[We are] aware of an unusual taste and odor in Oberlin’s drinking water. As a result, Water Division staff are testing additional samples to determine the cause of this issue,” the city said in a statement sent out Friday.

In the meantime, the city’s water division is working to flush water mains and is working with state officials. The city had reportedly already made some “water treatment adjustments” last week, which could take up to a week to resolve.

The city did not tell residents to stop drinking or using the water.

“The city appreciates the Oberlin community’s patience as we work to resolve this issue,” they said in the statement. No follow up has been posted over the weekend.

Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to the water division directly at 440-775-7290.