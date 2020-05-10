1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for May 10, 2020 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
Fox 8 News at 11 a.m.

Local church giving Mother’s Day blessings, flowers to moms

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls is open until noon Sunday for a special Mother’s Day blessing. The church was previously closed to the public over coronavirus concerns.

A priest from the parish will be inside the church to give a Mother’s Day blessing at regular time intervals to keep transient traffic and to keep social distancing.

Deacon Kent is outside giving the blessing for those who prefer not to enter the church.

They also have a drive-thru with volunteers outside handing out flowers.

Families are encouraged to stop to say a prayer and mothers are able to receive a blessing and flower.

More Mother’s Day coverage, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral