Local church giving Mother’s Day blessings, flowers to moms

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — St. Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls is open until noon Sunday for a special Mother’s Day blessing. The church was previously closed to the public over coronavirus concerns.

A priest from the parish will be inside the church to give a Mother’s Day blessing at regular time intervals to keep transient traffic and to keep social distancing.

Deacon Kent is outside giving the blessing for those who prefer not to enter the church.

They also have a drive-thru with volunteers outside handing out flowers.

Families are encouraged to stop to say a prayer and mothers are able to receive a blessing and flower.

