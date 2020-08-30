Local church giving away care bags to families in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cleveland gave away care bags to families in need Sunday morning.
The giveaway began at 11 a.m.
Families were able to stop by the church, located at 7901 Quincy Avenue, to pick up the bags. Attendees were required to practice social distancing and wear masks.
