AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A local church community is not only standing up against gun violence, but walking against it too.

The United Methodist Church clergy and community members are coming together for a 1.4 mile-walk and prayer vigil in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

They are meeting outside John S. Knight Center on Mill Street at 3:30 p.m. before Bishop Tracy Malone leads the walk to Family of Faith UMC on Market Street.

Biship Malone and community leaders will then speak out against gun violence during the vigil, which should end around 6 p.m.

The push against gun violence comes after a series of mass shootings have made headlines across the country in recent weeks.