Local church and non-profit team up to hand out free toys to families in need for the holidays

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Trials for Hope and the Lakewood United Methodist Church teamed up to help make the holidays extra special for families in need.

On Saturday, volunteers handed out free unwrapped toys for children of all ages.

The drive-thru event was held at at the church located at 15700 Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. All were welcome to stop by.

Trials for Hope is a non-profit organization that provides aid to those who may be struggling.

