LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A lot of people have fond memories of train sets circling their family’s Christmas Tree and many others keep that locomotive tradition going.

Now, there’s a new tradition taking hold that combines a lot of creatively decorated Christmas Trees with many “very cool” model trains in what looks like an indoor Christmas village.

4,000 people have already visited the seasonal International Tree and Model Train Display at 421 Black River Landing in downtown Lorain.

There’s no charge.

It operates from 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, and 3-7 p.m., Sundays.

It will be open on Dec. 30 and that will be the last day until next year.

“It’s a magical place with beautiful Christmas Trees and very cool model trains that capture the details of real trains,” said Gail Bonsor, chairwoman of the Trees and Trains Committee of the Lorain Growth Main Street Lorain Development Corporation. “It’s a big hit, she said.

*Check out the side show below of just some of the Christmas Trees and model trains in Lorain*

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

Chris Millsaps Photography and Travels

“It’s a magical place with beautiful Christmas Trees and very cool model trains that capture the details of real trains,” said Gail Bonsor, chairwoman of the Trees and Trains Committee of the Lorain Growth Main Street Lorain Development Corporation,