CLEVELAND (WJW) — A big shout out to FOX 8 friend Chef Brandon Chrostowski, who was named a 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalist.

The “Outstanding Restauranteur” semifinalist founded EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute with a mission to change the face of re-entry in the United States including a six-month program conducted at EDWINS restaurant in Cleveland as well as in prison.

Chefs from around the nation are nominated for this prestigious award.

Also in the running are Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland for “Best Chef.”

The nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29.

Winners will travel to Chicago on June 5 for the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony at the Lyric Opera.

The James Beard Foundation is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, supports and elevates the people behind America’s food culture and champions a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.