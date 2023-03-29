**Related Video Above:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Big news for the local food scene, Brandon Chrostowski has now been named a 2023 James Beard Awards finalist.

Listed among some of the best in the country in the Outstanding Restauranteur category, Chrostowski, a friend of FOX 8, founded Cleveland’s EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, which works to change how re-entry is viewed.

Three chefs at Larder Delicatessen & Bakery in Cleveland didn’t make the Best Chef: Great Lakes finalist cut, but were previously named as semifinalists: Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott.

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony is being hosted at Chicago’s Lyric Opera June 5. We’ll known then who the ultimate winners are.

