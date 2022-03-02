Local charity gives gift of adventure to families with children facing life-threatening conditions

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A children’s charity in Northeast Ohio is looking to help more families who have a child suffering from a life-threatening illness. The program A Kid Again provides free adventures to the entire family.

Adelaida Brown is the epitome of strength. When her son Cameron, who has down syndrome, was just two years old, he was diagnosed with Leukemia. Just a few weeks later, her then one-month-old son, Kaiden, was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease. Both of her little ones were in the hospital at the same time.

“It was unexplainable,” said Brown. “At that time, I was staying at The Ronald McDonald House so I would take breaks and just cry because it was overwhelming.”

Brown knew she needed an outlet, and that’s when she found A Kid Again, a program that provides free adventures for children with life-threatening conditions.

“We serve families that have children with cancers, sickle cell, brain tumor, down syndrome cystic fibrosis and a whole host of ones you’ve never even heard of,” said Christine Bucknell. Bucknell is the Executive Director of the Northern Ohio Chapter of A Kid Again.

The adventures include trips to Cedar Point, Cavaliers games, baseball games. They even provide “Adventures in a Box” to families who want to stay home during the pandemic.

“We’re not focusing on anything else,” said Brown. “Not on illnesses, not focusing on the next doctor appointment. We’re just focusing on having fun.”

A Kid Again is so special to the children living through the unimaginable, but what makes this program even better is that they also put a lot of focus into making sure the whole family feels loved.

“We had help and support,” said Daviano Brown, Cameron and Kaiden’s brother. “We had people that loved us that were praying for us. I just want to say thank you for real.”

Daviano Brown is only twelve years old. He and his older siblings spent years really helping their parents. A Kid Again makes sure they also get to have fun.

“These siblings are amazing little people,” said Bucknell. “They have grown up so fast because of what they see their siblings go through. They are so protective of their brothers and sisters and so loving and caring. It’s really amazing when they get to an adventure. They get to see that we see them too.”

It’s also great for the parents to be with others who are fighting a similar battle. Brown is thrilled that her little Cameron is now cancer-free. She wants other parents out there to know they’re not alone.

“When you find out there are other families going through the same thing, maybe not one but two children, it gives you hope that things are going to be okay,” said Brown. The Northern Ohio branch of A Kid Again serves more than 26-hundred people, but they want to make sure they’re not missing anyone.

If you want to get someone signed up, head to their website here.