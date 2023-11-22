CLEVELAND (WJW) — Watch the celebrities compete for $5,000 for the charity of their choice in the 2023 Fox 8 News Celebrity Turkey Bowl!

Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants and how they’re bowling:

Round 1

and

Guardians mascot Slider competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities

Casey Calvetta competing for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Jungle Terry and Casey Calvetta advance!

Round 2

Andre Knott competing for Rec2Connect

Natalie Herbick competing for Cleveland APL

and

Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps competing for Cleveland Browns Foundation

Rocco Whelan competing for Canines for Companions

Round 3

and

Tune into Fox 8 News to see who will move on to the next round of the Celebrity Turkey Bowl!

Semifinals

Round 1

Also, make sure to tune in to the 24th annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.