CLEVELAND (WJW) — Watch the celebrities compete for $5,000 for the charity of their choice in the 2023 Fox 8 News Celebrity Turkey Bowl!
Here’s the full list of celebrity contestants and how they’re bowling:
Round 1
- Dontae Jones competing for Legacy of Hope Foundation in Akron
- Jungle Terry competing for Lake Metroparks’ Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center
and
- Guardians mascot Slider competing for Cleveland Guardians Charities
- Casey Calvetta competing for Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Jungle Terry and Casey Calvetta advance!
Round 2
- Andre Knott competing for Rec2Connect
- Natalie Herbick competing for Cleveland APL
and
- Cleveland Browns mascot Chomps competing for Cleveland Browns Foundation
- Rocco Whelan competing for Canines for Companions
Round 3
- Bernie Kosar competing for You Matter Foundation
- Greg Pruitt competing for Literacy in the HOOD
and
- Jen Toohey competing for UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s
- Amanda Berry competing for National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Tune into Fox 8 News to see who will move on to the next round of the Celebrity Turkey Bowl!
Semifinals
Round 1
Also, make sure to tune in to the 24th annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.