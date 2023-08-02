SOUTH RUSSELL, Ohio (WJW) – South Russell Police Association members are raising money for local families affected by childhood cancer this weekend.

The police association is hosting the Annual Charity Car Show Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the South Russell Village Campus, 5205 Chillicothe Rd. in Chagrin Falls.

Lt. Todd Pocek says the fun event is a way to raise money to help families affected by childhood cancer.

The event will offer awards for the car show, food trucks, raffles and a DJ.

Some of the raffle items include a 2023 Honda ADV 150 Scooter and a 5’x8’ aluminum flat bed trailer, as well as Cleveland Browns and Cavs items.

For more information, visit the South Russell Police Association Facebook page.