Local businessman asks for help after company van is stolen

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local businessman says a van he used to help people get to appointments was stolen Saturday. He would like it back, and would also like to help the person that stole it.

Duane Griffin Jr., said the company van was stolen from Sober University’s, 1115 Parkside Road, early Saturday morning.

“I use the van to help get people to appointments,” Griffin told the Fox 8 I-Team. “I took clients on Friday to sign up for services and to receive food boxes.”

He filed a report with Cleveland police and is hoping to recover the van so he can continue helping others.

He says he believes whoever stole is most likely dealing with a number of issues and he is willing to help.

“We have so many resources in our community,” said Griffin, a Warrensville Heights High School graduate who played football at Akron University. “Some people don’t know but that van was a gift to me and I started my full-time business for non-medical transportation services. I just want to continue to help. “

