MIDDLEBURG Heights, Ohio (WJW) — Not only do they serve up award-winning craft brews, they lend a helping hand to the local community says Middleburg Heights Mayor Matthew Castelli.

Castelli says the city is issuing a special proclamation for Fat Heads Brewery.

“This honor recognizes Fat Head’s ongoing commitment and contributions to the city, as well as Fat Head’s recent triumphs at the World Beer Cup competition held in Nashville in early May,” Castelli said.

Castelli and Director of Economic Development, Charles Bichara are saluting Fat Heads Brewery by issuing a mayoral proclamation Tuesday to the brewery’s founders and staff.

Castelli said that Fat Head’s is amongst Ohio’s most award-winning craft breweries and bought home 3 Gold Awards including the top honor for its flagship Head Hunter IPA in the American India Pale Ale.

“American IPA boasted 412 entries from all over the world with Head Hunter winning the title of Best IPA in the World,” Castelli said.

Since it first began brewing in 2009, Fat Head’s has won 41 awards for its craft beers according to Castelli.

Cleveland-based Fat Head’s locations include Middleburgh Heights, North Olmsted and Canton, and their beers are distributed throughout Ohio and several other states.