Local Boy Scout troop asks for public’s help after trailer, camping equipment stolen

MUNROE FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Local police and Boy Scouts are asking for the public’s help after all of their camping equipment and trailer were stolen.

The 16-foot white Look Trailer is always locked and parked at Twin Falls Methodist Church on N. River Road in Munroe Falls. But when Boy Scout Troop 172 members and leaders arrived for their regular weekly meeting on Monday night they discovered the trailer had been stolen.

A broken lock was found on the ground and Assistant Scout Master Lee Thomas says there were marks on the pavement where the trailer had been dragged off the property because a wheel lock that was in place.

“They hooked it up and dragged it out of the parking lot,” said Thomas. “You’re like. ‘oh my goodness all of our camping gear is in the trailer — we store everything in that trailer!”

Inside the trailer were at least 8-10 tents, tarps, sleeping bags, cookware, cast iron dutch ovens, skillets, patrol boxes, water coolers, and lanterns, as well as many many other items worth thousands of dollars.

“We’ve estimated, including the trailer itself, about $18,000,” said Thomas.

Most of it was paid for through years of fundraising.

Munroe Falls police are asking the public to keep an eye out for the trailer which has a large Boy Scouts logo sticker on the side and many stickers of camping locations they’ve visited on back.

“A lot of memories,” said Thomas.

And, some of the memories are irreplaceable because they included 12-year-old Carson Higgins.

Fox 8 viewers might remember the bright young man as one of our St. Jude Dream Home Ambassadors. Carson, who was a member of Troop 172, battled cancer for ten years before passing away in 2016.

When his mom, Debbie Higgins, heard of the trailer being stolen she says she was devastated.

“I was just so upset about it because my son loved Boy Scouts and I just think about everything that’s gone on this year and how great it is for the Boy Scouts to still be able to camp and to have that togetherness,” said Debbie.

Immediately Debbie wanted to help out, especially since the troop has a pre-scheduled camping outing planned for the weekend of March 27.

A GoFundMe was set up for the troop. Debbie says she will match donation dollars up to $5,000 through the Carson Memorial Foundation.

“Carson loved to pay it forward. When he recieved gifts he would give them to other patients,” said Debbie. “And we’re hoping to do it as quickly as possible so they get back out camping soon.”

Troop 172 is overwhelmed by the generous offer and all of the support they’ve received from the community.

Thomas says what was an awful lesson for the boys has turned into something truly inspiring.

“You have to pause a minute because it does almost bring a tear to your eye. It’s an amazing lesson to show these boys that the caring in the community and that when people pull together it’s amazing what they can do,” said Thomas.

Anyone with information about the missing trailer or items inside can call Munroe Falls Police at (330) 688-7494.