NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – The Zendejas family are very fun and loving. That love helped save Jason’s life when he and his son, 4-year-old Kason, were on the way home to Norwalk from a doctor’s appointment.

“I was so freaked out that he was going to die,” said Kason.

Jason is diabetic and suddenly his medical app went off for low blood sugar.

“I was trying to focus, but I also was trying to make sure that I was safe with Kason,” he said.

Jason immediately pulled over to a McDonald’s in Milan on U.S. 250.

Mom Keri was at work at Norwalk Catholic School Early Childhood Center.

“Kason FaceTime’s me and he says ‘mom, what do you want from McDonald’s?’ I said ‘what are you talking about, bud?’ and I said ‘let me see your dad.’ So he shows me his dad and he’s very glassy-eyed and sweating.”

She tried to help direct her husband to his glucose pills in the parking lot, but when it was clear he was too disoriented, she had to turn to her son for help.

“I said, ‘buddy, you’ve got to go inside and you’ve got to tell them your daddy needs orange juice right now or he could die.”

Scared but understanding, Kason told an employee inside who didn’t hesitate to help. Keri says his demeanor and what he said to the employees was huge in helping them realize just how serious the situation was.

“Not too many people these days understand and especially when you have a four-year-old kid come in and say those things, I’m very appreciative of it,” said Jason.

He’s also grateful for his son’s bravery and quick action.

“Me taking care of him for all these years and now he’s got to take care of me for this brief little second.”

Jason says he monitors his blood sugar levels closely and something like this is extremely rare, but they are having more conversations with Kason about diabetes.

“We thank God every day that Kason was blessed to us and the happiness that he brings not just to us but our extended family and friends,” said Keri.

Kason’s parents encourage other families with a diabetic to start educating early and take advantage of kid-friendly resources.

According to WebMD, signs of low blood sugar include:

Hunger

Shakiness

Anxiety

Sweating

Pale skin

Fast or irregular heartbeat

Sleepiness

Dizziness

Crankiness

As hypoglycemia gets worse, symptoms might include:

Confusion

Blurred vision

Passing out, loss of consciousness, seizures