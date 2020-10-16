Local boy honored by Trump’s ‘Drug Czar’ for donating bulletproof vests to police dogs

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local 11-year-old boy named Brady Snakovsky is being honored for his non-profit, Brady’s K-9 Fund, which donates bulletproof vests to police dogs.

White House Office of National Drug Control Policy Director Jim Carroll, who is known at President Trump’s “Drug Czar”, flew into town to host the special ceremony.

He was so impressed with Brady’s charitable work that he wanted to meet him.

“As the principal advisor to President Trump on United States drug policy who regularly interacts with law enforcement canine units, Director Carroll has a keen awareness of the role our four-legged friends play combating drug trafficking and keeping communities safe,” officials said in a press release.

“I feel liked I accomplished a lot and am really thankful he came all this way to meet me,” Brady added.

Multiple canine officers and their dogs took part in the ceremony as well.

Brady’s non-profit has raised over $315,000 to provide vests for police dogs.

