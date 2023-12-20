LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – In the sport of bowling, a 300 game is considered perfection, and a dedicated Northeast Ohio bowler is being saluted for achieving his longtime dream of rolling a 300.

There have been many great bowlers in the 78 year history of the Rebman Recreation Bowling Center in Lorain, but the owners say the most special of them all is 50-year-old Andy Rivera, who has been bowling at Rebman for the past quarter century.

“He just loves bowling, we love Andy. In fact, so many people don’t even know that his last name is Rivera, they just know Andy and he’s just absolutely adorable,” said owner Patti Rebman.

Andy has Down Syndrome and in 1998, his mother, Isabel Rivera, decided to establish a special bowling league at Rebman’s.

“I think one of the reasons why she started this for them, besides going to a day program, was just being able to have fun. They socialize with one another and eventually they become friends,” Andy’s sister, Elba Perez, said.

According to Patti Rebman, It evolved after all these other people with a special needs person in their family approached her and said ‘can we get involved as well?’ and Isabel said ‘ absolutely,’ she opened the door to everybody.”

As a result of the league, Andy Rivera developed a passion for bowling and at times, would bowl five days a week.

“I personally feel he loves it so much, because he’s so good at it, that’s my opinion,” said Elba Perez with a laugh, as Andy gave a thumbs up in approval.

After 25 years of perfecting his delivery, Andy Rivera rolled a perfect 300 game on Dec. 9, to the delight of his family and friends, who shared the special moment with him.

Video of the magical moment included fellow bowlers exchanging hugs and high fives with Andy, as they chanted, “Andy, Andy, Andy!”

“I get emotional, and Andy, he’ll see that video and he just loses it,” said Elba Perez, hugging her brother as he quietly wept on Wednesday afternoon.

It was after Andy’s perfect game, that his family realized it came three years, nearly to the day, after his beloved mother passed away at the age of 78.

Those who love Andy believe that his 300 game was the realization of Isabel Rivera’s vision, when she started the special league at Rebman’s.

“He stated that he felt that when he got the 300, that Mom was here and he and Mom were very close. This is her legacy and, you know what I love about it, is that it’s going to continue,” said Perez.

One of the proudest moments for Andy and his family came when Rebman Recreation awarded him a special jacket, given only to members of the exclusive 300 club.