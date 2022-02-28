Local basketball coach, substitute teacher faces sex charge involving student: Police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Elyria police arrested a local basketball coach and substitute teacher who faces a sex charge involving a minor, investigators say.

According to the Elyria Police Department, the investigation started last week when they received a report that 23-year-old Antonio Blanton allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with a student at Keystone Local Schools.

Blanton worked as a JV Boys Basketball coach and substitute teacher for the school district.

Keystone Local Schools released the following statement:

“Last week, allegations of misconduct by Antonio Blanton were brought to Keystone High School administration. Administration immediately removed Mr. Blanton from service and contacted child protective services and the local police. Mr. Blanton has not returned to Keystone, and the school district is taking steps to permanently remove him. Keystone remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students. School counselors and other supportive measures are available to help any Keystone students who need assistance.“

Blanton now faces one charge of sexual battery, a felony of the third degree. He was taken to the Lorain County Jail on bond pending his first court appearance.