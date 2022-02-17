Local barber turns haircuts into NBA All-Star art

CLEVELAND (WJW) – You might buy a T-shirt or take some pictures downtown during NBA All-Star Weekend, but FOX 8 found a barber creating All-Star art for your head.

A Cleveland barber known as Milano turns haircuts into something to celebrate the big game.

We watched as Milano started work on a regular customer, saying, “Giving him an NBA All-Star logo into his head and I might freestyle some other things.”

He added, “I cut it with the liners and clippers. Then, the colors and pencils and things like that just help bring it to light.”

Milano calls himself “barber to the stars.” He owns the Major League Barbershop on Cleveland’s east side.

Now, you can also find him working out of his new mobile barbershop, a small bus with a traditional barber chair and much more.

On Friday, he cut the logo of the NBA into the haircut for Jevon Forte.

Forte said, “He’s been cutting my hair since we were teenagers. He said he wanted to try something new, and I believe in him more than anybody else.”

As Milano worked on this haircut, he said, “I’ll definitely be right downtown in the heart of the city. Couple of the celebrities that come into town might call me for a couple of haircuts.”

In this case, he not only did the NBA logo, he also did the FOX 8 logo.

Jevon Forte reacted with, “Sometimes, I’m surprised at how good it looks. Like the picture on paper.”

Milano told us that he did something similar around the NBA Finals in Cleveland. Lots of people wanted stars in their haircuts.

He said, “The cutting parts the easiest part. The hard part is envisioning it, where I want to stop at.”

He added, “Always wanted to meet the celebrities that I see on TV and be like, ’You need to let me get in that hair, so you can see how you can really look.’”

So, this All-Star Weekend, you might see some of your friends rocking a fresh cut with some all-star artwork.