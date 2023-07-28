CLEVELAND (WJW) – A local band’s van was stolen Wednesday morning with all of their music gear inside.

The van, worth about $20,000, was stolen along with about $30,000 worth of music gear from the Gordon Square area, according to the band Trailer Park Ninjas.

The Trailer Park Ninjas began touring in 2008. They have performed at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, House Of Blues, Great Lakes Science Center, Progressive Field, Whiskey Island, Wild Eagle, Around the Corner and many weddings.

The band is scheduled to play Shooter’s in the Flats on Sunday from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Trailer Park Ninjas say they will offer a reward for the return of the band and equipment.