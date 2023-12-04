CLEVELAND (WJW) – Members of a local band faced a major setback earlier this year, when their van, with all of their instruments and equipment inside, was stolen in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood.

But members of the Trailer Park Ninjas say they are now happy to report that they have recovered a couple of the stolen instruments and police have identified two suspects in the theft.

It was in July that surveillance cameras captured video of thieves breaking into the van in a parking lot near West 58th Street and Detroit Avenue and then using an SUV to push the vehicle to a nearby vacant lot.

Inside the van was $30,000 worth of musical instruments, equipment, lights and merchandise.

The van was found later that week.

It had been trashed and everything inside had been taken. It was a devastating blow to members of the band.

“Just totally bummed. I mean, just confused. Never been involved in something like this and just didn’t know what the next step would be,” bass player Adam Orin said.

A break in the case came when a local guitar dealer purchased an instrument at George’s Pawn Shop in Euclid.

He then put the instrument up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. That’s when a friend of the band recognized the guitar as one of the instruments that had been stolen in July.

Once the management at the pawn shop was alerted, they provided Cleveland police with video of two suspects and information from their driver’s licenses, which they had to provide when they pawned two guitars at the shop.

Donald Davis, 58, and Destiny Campbell, 19, were later indicted on charges of felony receiving stolen property.

“It’s not the smartest thing to do. I mean, you’re on video, we’ve got your IDs, you’ve got stolen guitars. It’s pretty obvious what’s going on here,” said Orin.

George’s Pawn Shop then made sure that the two stolen guitars were returned to the Trailer Park Ninjas.

Ginger Mittendorf, who is the officer manager at the pawn shop, told FOX 8, “that’s just the way we work. We’re very honest people and if it’s yours, we want you to have it.”

Members of the band say they are grateful to have their guitars back and thankful that law enforcement caught up with the suspects.

“Everyone was looking out there. We were looking every day and something was bound to turn up eventually and it did,” said Adam Orin.

The band is still trying to track down the other instruments and equipment that were stolen.

Anyone who can help is asked to called detectives in Cleveland’s Second District.