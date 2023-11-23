HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW) — The Meadows Family Turkey Bowl raised over $600,000 to help those in need on Thanksgiving morning.

The family’s tradition of the backyard Thanksgiving football game started with just four players and has blossomed to four teams and 40 players. The heartfelt and successful fundraiser started 16 years ago. The game became so popular the family chose to turn the tradition into a fun way to help others.

“One year, someone wanted to pay my parents and it was a couple of hundred dollars for all the food and the breakfast my mom would make,” said Pete Meadows. “That’s where my dad decided, ‘Hey, don’t pay us let’s give it back to those in need,” and that’s when we first started raising money for the St. Vincent De Paul Society,” Meadows said.

Their effort to help those in need hit home, when Pete was diagnosed with brain cancer three years ago. This year, contributions will go into a fund named after Gianna Rae, Pete Meadow’s daughter, whom they lost while his wife was nine months pregnant on Mother’s Day weekend 2022.

“So our mission is to help the needy, especially the needy battling cancer. And a large part of our proceeds go to the Gianna Rae fund to find a cure for brain cancer for my son Pete,” Mike Meadows said. “We have the top researchers in the world at the University of California, San Francisco who are desperately looking for a cure for Oligodendroglioma and hopefully here over the next six months, we are going to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic, UCSF to try to find a cure.”

This year’s event, which still has plenty of food and football, starts with the players running out of a tunnel.

The Meadows said 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

For more information or if you’d like to contribute to the Meadows’ fundraiser you can click on this link.